Play

Timu will miss 2-to-4 weeks with a high-ankle sprain he suffered Monday against the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Timu has only played in three games this season, and Monday was the first time he logged more than 20 defensive snaps, racking up 42. He has posted 10 tackles (six solo) and one pass breakup so far. While he's out, expect Christian Jones and Jonathan Anderson to see an increase of snaps on defense.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 6 Rankings Review

    With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...