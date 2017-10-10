Timu will miss 2-to-4 weeks with a high-ankle sprain he suffered Monday against the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Timu has only played in three games this season, and Monday was the first time he logged more than 20 defensive snaps, racking up 42. He has posted 10 tackles (six solo) and one pass breakup so far. While he's out, expect Christian Jones and Jonathan Anderson to see an increase of snaps on defense.