Banks (leg) will not suit up for Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Banks played in nine games last season, recording just six tackles and one pass breakup for three different teams. He's currently competing for a role on special teams, but it is yet to be seen whether this injury will be a long-term issue.

