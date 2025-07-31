Jackson is reportedly dealing with a leg injury and is considered day-to-day, Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com reports.

Jackson's first training camp in Chicago is off to a shaky start as he is already sidelined with a leg injury. The 28-year-old was traded to the Bears in March to stabilize an offensive line that let Caleb Williams get sacked 68 times last season. In his five-year career, Jackson has started in all 61 of his career regular-season appearances, but he's only played in 29 games over the last three campaigns due to injuries.