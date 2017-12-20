Bears' Jonathan Anderson: Promoted to Chicago's roster
The Bears promoted Anderson from their practice squad Wednesday.
It's the third time Anderson has been added to the 53-man roster this season, with his latest promotion coming as a result of Pernell McPhee (shoulder) landing on injured reserve. Considering Anderson has played 86.3 percent of his snaps on special teams in his 10 games with Chicago this season, it's unlikely that head coach John Fox will hand the linebacker extended snaps on defense over the Bears' final two contests of 2017.
