The Bears will waive Anderson on Thursday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Anderson was promoted from the practice squad after Week 1 and served primarily as a special teamer, as he saw defensive snaps in only two games this season. The Bears appear in line to use his roster spot to make room for Dontrelle Inman, who was acquired via trade from the Chargers on Wednesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories