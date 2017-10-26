Anderson will be waived by the Bears, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Anderson was promoted from the practice squad after Week 1 and served primarily on special teams, only seeing defensive snaps in two games this season. He will ultimately be deemed expendable, as the Bears appear in line to use his roster spot to make room for Dontrelle Inman, who was acquired via trade Wednesday night.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories