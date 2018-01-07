Bullard ended the season with a sack, a forced fumble and 26 tackles in 16 games.

Bullard started his second year with the Bears as a rotational player who didn't see more than 26 defensive snaps in all but one of the first 10 games. Down the stretch he was worked into the lineup a bit more, as he averaged 37 defensive plays over the last six games. Despite his increased playing time, he failed to exceed four tackles in any game while notching just one sack. He'll enter the third year of a four-year contract, but unless he shows significant improvement, he'll be a low-upside IDP.