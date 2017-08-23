Bears' Jonathan Bullard: Misses Wednesday practice
Bullard (thigh) did not practice Wednesday, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Bullard's absence still does not yield enough information to determine the severity of his glute injury. If he is to miss more time, then we can assume it may be a problem, but as for now it's too early to tell.
