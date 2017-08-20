Bears' Jonathan Bullard: Nursing thigh injury
Bullard suffered a thigh injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Bullard suffered a glute injury, but the severity isn't clear. He should be considered questionable to play in the third preseason game this Sunday in Tennessee.
