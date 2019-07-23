Bears' Jonathan Harris: Placed on PUP list

Harris (hamstring) was placed on the physically unable to perform list Monday, Patrick Finley of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The depth defensive lineman will begin training camp on the sidelines as he aims to recover from a hamstring injury. The specifics of the ailment remain relatively unknown at this time, but if he is to miss an extended period of practice it could hurt his chances of cracking a spot on the 53-man roster.

Our Latest Stories