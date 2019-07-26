Bears' Jonathan Harris: Ready to practice

Harris (hamstring) was removed from Chicago's Physically Unable to Perform list Thursday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Harris landed on the PUP list Monday due to a hamstring issue, but he's been medically cleared and will be ready to roll for practice Friday.

Our Latest Stories
  • alvin-kamara-saints.jpg

    Picking No. 2 in PPR

    The first round is easy if you're picking second. It's the decisions in Rounds 2 and 3 that...

  • ezekiel-elliott-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...

  • NFL: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

    Picking No. 4 in PPR

    Picking fourth is an enviable spot in 2019, as you can sit back and nab whichever elite running...