The Bears are in line to sign Owens to a two-year contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Owens spent one season with Green Bay after four in Houston. With the Packers, Owens appeared in all 17 games (11 starts), finishing with 84 tackles (58 solo), three pass breakups, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. Owens will likely serve as Chicago's third safety behind Jaquan Brisker and fellow newcomer Kevin Byard.