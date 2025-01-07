Owens recorded five tackles and a recovered fumble in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Owens was a non-factor through Week 11, when he had a total of three tackles. The safety moved into a regular role when teammate Elijah Hicks was injured. Once Hicks returned, Owens retained the starting job. In the last eight game, the veteran posted 46 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. Owens is signed through 2025, and assuming he holds onto the starting role, he'll be a high floor IDP.