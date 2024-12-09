Owens tallied seven stops and an interception in the Bears' 38-13 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
Owens has now recorded seven or eight tackles in each of the three games the veteran has taken over for the injured Elijah Hicks (ankle). As long as Owens is needed in the starting lineup, he'll remain a plug-and-play IDP option.
