Owens posted eight tackles in the Bears' 23-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday.

Owens barely saw the field through Week 11, but the veteran moved into a full-time role over the last two games while Elijah Hicks (ankle) missed time. The safety now has back-to-back games with eight tackles. If Hicks continues to miss time, Owens would remain an excellent IDP streamer.

