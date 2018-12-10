Bears' Jordan Howard: Breaks century mark for first time
Howard toted the rock 19 times for 101 yards, adding two yards on his lone reception in Sunday's 15-6 win over the Rams.
Howard turned in his first 100-yard rush game of the year, a feat he accomplished five times by this point last season. The power back clearly hasn't fit into Matt Nagy's offensive scheme as smoothly as many hoped, but he has shown some promise over the last two weeks, averaging 5.1 yards per carry over that span. The Bears unleashed a nifty smoke and mirror play to score a touchdown with an offensive lineman from one yard out. That probably spurned all the Howard owners out there, as this was the second time in as many weeks where he was overlooked from in close in favor of a lineman. Week 15's opponent, the Packers, are giving up 127.8 rushing yards per game this season, so Howard could be in line for another healthy yardage total, even if the Bears continue to use any option but him around the goal line.
