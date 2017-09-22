Howard (shoulder) was a full participant at Friday's practice and does not have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.

Though spotted with his arm in a sling after a dud Week 2 performance, Howard followed limited practices Wednesday and Thursday with a full session Friday. He's set to resume his role as the Bears' lead runner, though a difficult matchup with the Steelers appears more favorable for Tarik Cohen's pass-catching role.