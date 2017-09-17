Bears' Jordan Howard: Cleared to play Sunday
Howard (shoulder) is active Sunday for the Bears' Week 2 game against the Buccaneers, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Bears limited Howard's workload in practices this week while he nursed a shoulder injury, but it seems that was mostly for precautionary purposes, as he was never considered in serious jeopardy of sitting out Week 2. Howard, who complied 52 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and gained 14 yards on three receptions in the Week 1 loss to the Falcons, will reprise his work as the Bears' lead back, though he could cede some snaps on passing downs to Tarik Cohen after the rookie turned in an eye-opening performance last Sunday.
More News
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Leaves Sunday with shoulder injury•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Questionable but expected to play•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Limited Thursday•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Limited with shoulder injury•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Finds end zone in loss to Falcons•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Rushes for 45 yards in Sunday win•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...