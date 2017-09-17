Howard (shoulder) is active Sunday for the Bears' Week 2 game against the Buccaneers, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bears limited Howard's workload in practices this week while he nursed a shoulder injury, but it seems that was mostly for precautionary purposes, as he was never considered in serious jeopardy of sitting out Week 2. Howard, who complied 52 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and gained 14 yards on three receptions in the Week 1 loss to the Falcons, will reprise his work as the Bears' lead back, though he could cede some snaps on passing downs to Tarik Cohen after the rookie turned in an eye-opening performance last Sunday.