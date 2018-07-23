Bears' Jordan Howard: Continues to work on receiving skills
According to head coach Matt Nagy, Howard can play on all three downs, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Bears coaching staff has been working on Howard's hands during the offseason, and after Howard caught just 52 of 82 targets over the first-two years of his career, their work is cut out for them. Fortunately, he got off to a good start in training camp by catching both passes thrown his way, including a grab of a pass that was thrown significantly off-target. Certainly, Tarik Cohen will be a bigger weapon than Howard in the Chicago passing attack, but if Howard shows improvement and consistency as a receiver over the next month, he could see more third-down work than anticipated, which would give him the upside to finish as a top-eight fantasy running back.
More News
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Could see inconsistent workload•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Gets vote of confidence as lead back•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Stands to benefit from improved offense•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Excited about scheme change•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Held to nine rushing yards in season finale•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Finds end zone twice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie dynasty rankings: Pick Sutton
Dave Richard called Leonard Fournette's huge rookie year
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.
-
2-QB mock draft results
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 2-QB mock draft, and to no surprise, Aaron...
-
2018 sleepers: Target Manning, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Looking at ADP for tight ends
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for tight end heading into the 2018 season,...