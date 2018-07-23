According to head coach Matt Nagy, Howard can play on all three downs, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bears coaching staff has been working on Howard's hands during the offseason, and after Howard caught just 52 of 82 targets over the first-two years of his career, their work is cut out for them. Fortunately, he got off to a good start in training camp by catching both passes thrown his way, including a grab of a pass that was thrown significantly off-target. Certainly, Tarik Cohen will be a bigger weapon than Howard in the Chicago passing attack, but if Howard shows improvement and consistency as a receiver over the next month, he could see more third-down work than anticipated, which would give him the upside to finish as a top-eight fantasy running back.