Head coach Matt Nagy stated that Howard's role will be "game specific", Adan Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Nagy also continued to confirm earlier offseason reports that he sees Howard as the "main guy," but he went on to say that in his offense, "it's game specific as to whether or not you need that." Nagy also indicated that the team is working with Howard to improve his receiving skills. Regardless of the potential that he improves as a pass catcher, it's unlikely that he'll turn out to be a better receiving option than Tarik Cohen, and Cohen will likely be the main receiving back. This certainly doesn't come across as great news for those looking at Howard as an elite fantasy option, but the fact that he's expected to be locked into early-down and goal-line work should ensure that he remains among the top running backs worthy of an early-round draft pick.