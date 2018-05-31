Bears' Jordan Howard: Could see inconsistent workload
Head coach Matt Nagy stated that Howard's role will be "game specific", Adan Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Nagy also continued to confirm earlier offseason reports that he sees Howard as the "main guy," but he went on to say that in his offense, "it's game specific as to whether or not you need that." Nagy also indicated that the team is working with Howard to improve his receiving skills. Regardless of the potential that he improves as a pass catcher, it's unlikely that he'll turn out to be a better receiving option than Tarik Cohen, and Cohen will likely be the main receiving back. This certainly doesn't come across as great news for those looking at Howard as an elite fantasy option, but the fact that he's expected to be locked into early-down and goal-line work should ensure that he remains among the top running backs worthy of an early-round draft pick.
More News
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Gets vote of confidence as lead back•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Stands to benefit from improved offense•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Excited about scheme change•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Held to nine rushing yards in season finale•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Finds end zone twice•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Posts 63 combined yards in Saturday loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie dynasty rankings: Pick Sutton
Dave Richard called Leonard Fournette's huge rookie year
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Jones, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Gallup, Ryan
Jamey Eisenberg called Kareem Hunt's breakout year in 2017 and has more sleepers for 2018
-
2018 Fantasy breakouts: Smith-Schuster
Jamey Eisenberg was all over Leonard Fournette's big rookie season
-
2018 Fantasy busts: Avoid Jeffery
Jamey Eisenberg warned about DeMarco Murray in 2017 and has identified 2018 busts
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Elite RB picks
CBS Sports Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg identifies the 12 elite running backs for 2018