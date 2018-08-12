Bears' Jordan Howard: Dressed in pads Saturday
Howard (knee) is dressed in pads for Saturday's practice, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Howard, who didn't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Bengals, has been dealing with a sore knee since taking a hard hit in training camp earlier this week. While it isn't clear what level of participation Howard will have Saturday, him being back in pads is nonetheless a positive development in advance of the Bears' third preseason game next Saturday against the Chiefs.
