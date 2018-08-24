Head coach Matt Nagy said that he'll keep Howard on the field on third down, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Nagy stressed the importance of running the football, but also said that the coaching staff will do different things with Howard to keep him on the field for all three downs. Despite his issues with dropping passes during the first two years of his career, it's apparent that the coaching staff sees him as a vital component of the offense, and with the potential for him seeing heavy usage, it's looking like he'll be well worth a top-16 pick, which is where his current ADP stands.