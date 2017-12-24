Howard rushed 22 times for 44 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's victory over the Browns.

Since the Bears controlled this game for all four quarters, the Cleveland defense loaded the box, knowing that Howard would be fed early and often. Despite being held to two yards per carry, he fortunately found the end zone twice to save his fantasy day. He could've had an even bigger stat line, but he was vultured by Mitch Trubisky on a short touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He's been a very inconsistent fantasy performer over the course of the season, mixing elite upside with a number of clunkers, and he'll have an extremely-difficult matchup next week at Minnesota, in a game that the Vikings will need to win to secure their playoff seeding.