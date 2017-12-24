Bears' Jordan Howard: Finds end zone twice
Howard rushed 22 times for 44 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's victory over the Browns.
Since the Bears controlled this game for all four quarters, the Cleveland defense loaded the box, knowing that Howard would be fed early and often. Despite being held to two yards per carry, he fortunately found the end zone twice to save his fantasy day. He could've had an even bigger stat line, but he was vultured by Mitch Trubisky on a short touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He's been a very inconsistent fantasy performer over the course of the season, mixing elite upside with a number of clunkers, and he'll have an extremely-difficult matchup next week at Minnesota, in a game that the Vikings will need to win to secure their playoff seeding.
More News
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...