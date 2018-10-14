Howard rushed 14 times for 69 yards while failing to haul in his lone target and losing a costly fumble in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to Miami.

Howard lost a fumble on Miami's 1-yard line in the second quarter as part of a mistake-prone afternoon that also featured a Mitchell Trubisky interception in the end zone, a Tarik Cohen fumble in the last two minutes of regulation and a missed field goal in overtime. Chicago's passing game has kicked things into a higher gear over the team's last two games, but Howard's still sitting on just one rushing score heading into a Week 7 matchup with the Patriots.