Howard rushed 21 times for 65 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 17-3 win over Carolina.

Howard was the only Chicago running back to carry the ball in this one, indicating that Tarik Cohen is no longer much of a threat to his playing time. Coach John Fox clearly doesn't trust quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to do anything more than manage the game, so Howard should continue to see tremendous volume after averaging over 25 carries per contest since Trubisky took over under center in Week 5.