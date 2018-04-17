Coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday that Howard "absolutely" will serve as the Bears' featured running back in 2018, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career, Howard has proven himself effective as a lead back, but the jump in tempo from former offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains to Nagy is expected to be a massive one. As such, backup RB Tarik Cohen will receive "a bunch of touches," per Nagy. There's a chance Howard will uphold his previous standard of 18.7 touches per game, but Nagy's comments indicate his workload could be scaled back some to ensure he stays as fresh as possible. In the end, the Bears will be trotting out second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, so run-heavy game plans are a good bet to dominate in Chicago this fall.