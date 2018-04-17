Bears' Jordan Howard: Gets vote of confidence as lead back
Coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday that Howard "absolutely" will serve as the Bears' featured running back in 2018, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career, Howard has proven himself effective as a lead back, but the jump in tempo from former offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains to Nagy is expected to be a massive one. As such, backup RB Tarik Cohen will receive "a bunch of touches," per Nagy. There's a chance Howard will uphold his previous standard of 18.7 touches per game, but Nagy's comments indicate his workload could be scaled back some to ensure he stays as fresh as possible. In the end, the Bears will be trotting out second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, so run-heavy game plans are a good bet to dominate in Chicago this fall.
More News
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Stands to benefit from improved offense•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Excited about scheme change•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Held to nine rushing yards in season finale•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Finds end zone twice•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Posts 63 combined yards in Saturday loss•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Runs all over Bengals in blowout win•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...