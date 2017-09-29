Bears' Jordan Howard: Gritty performance in Week 4 loss
Howard gained 53 yards and scored a touchdown on 18 carries and hauled in two of four targets for 10 yards in Thursday's 35-14 loss to the Packers.
Howard found running room at a premium for the majority of the contest, but he did manage to round out the nice nightly for fantasy owners with a three-yard touchdown run at the six-minute mark of the fourth period. The score was Howard's third over the last two contests, although his 2.9 yards per tote marked the second time in the first four games in which he's been under the 3.0 mark. The 22-year-old will now get a full 10 days to rest his troublesome shoulder before trying to up his production in a Week 5 MNF tilt against the Vikings.
