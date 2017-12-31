Howard rushed nine times for nine yards while adding one reception for an additional five yards in a Week 17 loss to the Vikings, finishing the season with 1122 rushing yards and nine touchdowns along with 23 receptions for an additional 125 yards in 16 games.

After having an amazing rookie season in 2016 when he ran for 5.2 yards per carry and accounted for over 1600 total yards, he saw his yardage dropped by almost 400 yards while being held to fewer than 4.1 yards per attempt in 2017. It certainly didn't help that opposing defenses gave little respect to the anemic Bears passing attack, and Howard routinely saw stacked boxes that lowered his potential for consistent big games. Over the season, he was very game-script dependent, as he rushed for 579 yards and five touchdowns in four games that the Bears either won or kept close throughout, while he was held to fewer than 10 rushing yards on three different occasions in blowout losses. If the team's passing attack begins to improve in 2018, he'll likely show a bit more consistency, but regardless, he'll clearly remain as a solid weekly fantasy starter as he enters the third-year of his four-year rookie contract.