Howard carried the rock 18 times for 63 yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Vikings. He caught his lone target for two yards.

The Vikings boast one of the league's best rush defenses, so Howard's pedestrian stat line is the equivalent of a moral victory for fantasy owners. The 18 carries represent the third-highest total for the 24-year-old this season, but he usually sits in the 11-15 carry range on most days. With Howard apparently out of the picture in the passing game -- just three catches over last seven games after corralling 10 over first three -- he will need a run-heavy game script and possibly a trip to the end zone to have a strong fantasy day against the Lions on Thanksgiving.