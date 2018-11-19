Bears' Jordan Howard: Leads team in rushing
Howard carried the rock 18 times for 63 yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Vikings. He caught his lone target for two yards.
The Vikings boast one of the league's best rush defenses, so Howard's pedestrian stat line is the equivalent of a moral victory for fantasy owners. The 18 carries represent the third-highest total for the 24-year-old this season, but he usually sits in the 11-15 carry range on most days. With Howard apparently out of the picture in the passing game -- just three catches over last seven games after corralling 10 over first three -- he will need a run-heavy game script and possibly a trip to the end zone to have a strong fantasy day against the Lions on Thanksgiving.
More News
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Limited in Week 10 win•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Strikes twice in blowout•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Records 81 yards, touchdown•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Finds end zone in losing effort•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Fumbles at 1-yard line in painful loss•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Modest usage in Week 4 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...