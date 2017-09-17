Howard (shoulder) mustered seven yards on nine carries and couldn't haul in his only target during Sunday's 29-7 defeat at Tampa Bay. Afterward, he was seen with a sling on his right arm, according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Howard was a limited practice participant as a result of a shoulder injury this week, but it's unclear if he's dealing with the same issue. Exploring the box score, he earned two more rushes than Tarik Cohen, but the rookie RB hauled in eight receptions for the second game in a row, suggesting Howard may have received fewer snaps. If the impetus was Howard's health, we should know in due time, but he didn't take part in post-game media obligations. Expect the Bears to clarify his standing in the next few days.