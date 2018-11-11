Bears' Jordan Howard: Limited in Week 10 win
Howard rushed 11 times for 21 yards and brought his only target for 11 yards in the Bears' 34-22 win over the Lions on Sunday.
On a day when Mitchell Trubisky found little resistance through the air, Howard was mostly marginalized, leading to his lowest rushing yardage total of the season. The 24-year-old had found the end zone on four occasions over the prior three games, so Sunday's effort was especially disappointing. Howard naturally has the talent to bounce back, although he's yet to eclipse 100 yards this season and has only topped 70 once since the season opener. He'll look to bounce back versus the Vikings in a key Week 11 divisional battle.
