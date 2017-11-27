Howard rushed for six yards on seven carries and added two catches for 13 yards in Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Eagles.

It was tough sledding for Howard as Chicago had to abandon the run after falling behind by multiple scores early. From a total yardage perspective, it was Howard's second worst game of the season and comes at a time in which he had entered Sunday with over 120 total yards in three of his previous five games. He'll get an easier test next week against the 49ers, moving from the league's best rush defense in Philadelphia to its worst in San Francisco.