Bears' Jordan Howard: Limited to 19 yards
Howard rushed for six yards on seven carries and added two catches for 13 yards in Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Eagles.
It was tough sledding for Howard as Chicago had to abandon the run after falling behind by multiple scores early. From a total yardage perspective, it was Howard's second worst game of the season and comes at a time in which he had entered Sunday with over 120 total yards in three of his previous five games. He'll get an easier test next week against the 49ers, moving from the league's best rush defense in Philadelphia to its worst in San Francisco.
More News
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...