Howard (shoulder) was limited in practice Wednesday, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

Howard has been tending to a right shoulder injury since the first half of the Bears' Week 1 loss to the Falcons. After aggravating the injury Sunday at Tampa Bay, he was wearing a sling but didn't touch on the ailment until a media session Monday. "My shoulder, I'm good, I'm good," he told Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. If Howard's limited session Wednesday is any indication, he's still hampered by the injury and could again play second fiddle to Tarik Cohen for the second weekend in a row.