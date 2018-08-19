Bears' Jordan Howard: Logs nine carries in second preseason game
Howard took nine carries for 32 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos.
Showing no signs of the knee injury that prevented him from playing in the preseason opener, Howard looked spry and seemed to perform better than his underwhelming mark of 3.6 YPC suggests. He predictably wasn't involved in the passing game, which continues to be a red flag for potential fantasy investors in advance of the regular season. We'll see if Howard gets some action as a pass catcher in what should be his final appearance of the preseason next Saturday against the Chiefs.
