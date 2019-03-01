Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports the Bears are seeking a trade for Howard.

Howard dropped off to 3.7 yards per carry in his first season under coach Matt Nagy, while Tarik Cohen led the team in scrimmage yards (1,169) and receptions (71) during a breakout campaign. Now entering the last year of his rookie contract, Howard might be a better fit in an offense that isn't so concerned with involving its running backs in the passing game. Of course, there won't be a huge market for a one-dimensional runner -- even one with 3,370 rushing yards, 4.3 YPC and 24 touchdowns after three seasons. It won't come as any surprise if the 24-year-old ends up in Chicago for at least one more year.

