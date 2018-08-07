Bears' Jordan Howard: Misses practice Tuesday
Howard (knee) didn't practice Tuesday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
"He banged his knee the other day," coach Matt Nagy noted of the running back, adding that Howard is "fine, but there was no need for him to practice Tuesday." While there's apparently nothing major in play here, Howard's minor issue could be enough for the Bears to scratch him for Thursday's preseason game against the Bengals.
