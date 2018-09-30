Bears' Jordan Howard: Modest usage in Week 4 win
Howard rushed 11 times for 24 yards and failed to secure his only target in the Bears' 48-10 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Howard saw backfield mate Tarik Cohen outpace him by two carries and also take a significant role in the passing game. Meanwhile, Howard was barely involved in the air attack after seeing 11 targets over the first three games of the season, but the Bears' comfortable lead was likely the main factor behind his relatively sparse usage. Despite Cohen's enhanced rushing volume Sunday, Howard seems locked in as the team's early-down back in normal game scripts, and he'll look to reclaim his workhorse role against the Dolphins in Week 6 following a Week 5 bye.
More News
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Scores first touchdown of 2018 on Sunday•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Stymied against Seahawks•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Totals 107 yards against Packers•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: No go Saturday•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Expected to play on third downs•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Logs nine carries in second preseason game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....