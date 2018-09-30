Howard rushed 11 times for 24 yards and failed to secure his only target in the Bears' 48-10 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Howard saw backfield mate Tarik Cohen outpace him by two carries and also take a significant role in the passing game. Meanwhile, Howard was barely involved in the air attack after seeing 11 targets over the first three games of the season, but the Bears' comfortable lead was likely the main factor behind his relatively sparse usage. Despite Cohen's enhanced rushing volume Sunday, Howard seems locked in as the team's early-down back in normal game scripts, and he'll look to reclaim his workhorse role against the Dolphins in Week 6 following a Week 5 bye.