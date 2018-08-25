Bears' Jordan Howard: No go Saturday
Howard won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Howard will exit the exhibition slate with one appearance under his belt in which he churned out 32 yards on nine carries. Recently, coach Matt Nagy said some encouraging words about Howard, stating he'll remain on the field on third down. As such, Howard doesn't seem to be threatened by pass-catching back Tarik Cohen for a workhorse role for the third year in a row.
