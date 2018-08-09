Howard (knee) won't play Thursday at Cincinnati, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Howard "banged his knee" in practice earlier this week, hence the decision to keep him on the sideline. With Benny Cunningham also out, Tarik Cohen will handle most of the reps with the first-team offense and potentially beyond, while Taquan Mizell and Ryan Nall take the rest of the backfield reps.

