Howard rushed 13 times for 38 yards in Sunday's 15-14 loss to San Francisco. He also lost five yards while catching one of two targets.

Fantasy owners had to be expecting more after Howard ran for 100 yards in three of five games from Weeks 6-11, but instead he turned in a second straight dismal performance in what was supposed to be a prime matchup. It wasn't all his fault, however, as the Bears only possessed the ball for 21 minutes in the contest. Although he out-carried Tarik Cohen 13-2 and is the clear back to own on the Bears, it will be tough to trust the 23-year-old against Cincinnati in Week 14.