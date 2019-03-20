Howard may be left without a role after the Bears signed Mike Davis to join Tarik Cohen in their backfield, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Notoriously unhelpful in the passing game and now coming off a career-worst season with 3.7 yards per carry, Howard reportedly has been shopped on the trade market ahead of the final year of his rookie contract. He isn't a great fit with Bears coach Matt Nagy, but history suggests the 24-year-old can be quite useful in a scheme that heavily relies on zone blocking and doesn't ask him to run many pass routes. Howard restored some of his value in December when he took 88 carries for 399 yards (4.5 average) and four touchdowns in five games, thus completing a third consecutive season without missing a game due to injury. The Bears would probably be willing to trade him for a mid-round pick, but they might as well keep him around if the offers are less than that -- even if they envision Davis replacing Howard's role.