Bears' Jordan Howard: Not assured of role in Chicago
Howard may be left without a role after the Bears signed Mike Davis to join Tarik Cohen in their backfield, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Notoriously unhelpful in the passing game and now coming off a career-worst season with 3.7 yards per carry, Howard reportedly has been shopped on the trade market ahead of the final year of his rookie contract. He isn't a great fit with Bears coach Matt Nagy, but history suggests the 24-year-old can be quite useful in a scheme that heavily relies on zone blocking and doesn't ask him to run many pass routes. Howard restored some of his value in December when he took 88 carries for 399 yards (4.5 average) and four touchdowns in five games, thus completing a third consecutive season without missing a game due to injury. The Bears would probably be willing to trade him for a mid-round pick, but they might as well keep him around if the offers are less than that -- even if they envision Davis replacing Howard's role.
More News
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: May be available for trade•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Quiet in playoff loss•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Eclipses century mark in win•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Scores seventh touchdown of season•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Continues to heat up•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Breaks century mark for first time•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...