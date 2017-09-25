Bears' Jordan Howard: Not on injury report
Howard (shoulder) is not listed on Monday's injury report for Thursday's game against the Packers, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Howard visibly favored his shoulder on a few plays during Sunday's 23-17 win over Pittsburgh, but it didn't stop him from piling up 23 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns with another 26 yards on five receptions. He's been playing through a sprained AC joint since Week 1, and he seems to have made it through Sunday's game without aggravating the issue. Howard once again figures to have a starring role in the game plan, though the Bears may turn to a heavier dose of Tarik Cohen if they end up facing a multi-score deficit in a difficult matchup.
