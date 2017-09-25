Howard (shoulder) is not listed on Monday's injury report for Thursday's game against the Packers, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Howard visibly favored his shoulder on a few plays during Sunday's 23-17 win over Pittsburgh, but it didn't stop him from piling up 23 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns with another 26 yards on five receptions. He's been playing through a sprained AC joint since Week 1, and he seems to have made it through Sunday's game without aggravating the issue. Howard once again figures to have a starring role in the game plan, though the Bears may turn to a heavier dose of Tarik Cohen if they end up facing a multi-score deficit in a difficult matchup.