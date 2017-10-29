Bears' Jordan Howard: Picks up 121 total yards
Howard rushed for 102 yards on 23 carries and added 19 yards on three catches in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Saints.
Sunday was the fifth time in six games that Howard has had at least 20 touches. He had 19 in the other game. Howard started the season off slow, but has since topped 100 total yards in three of six games. He hasn't scored since Mitchell Trubisky took over at quarterback four weeks ago, but Trubisky's presence in the lineup remains a strong positive for Howard. Foxball, head coach John Fox's conservative brand of game-planning, helped Fox win a division title with Tim Tebow in Denver. Fox has to see that his team is 2-0 when throwing it fewer than 20 times a game and 1-5 otherwise. Look for Chicago to continue to base its offense on the legs of Howard.
More News
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Gets 21 carries in win•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Racks up 167 rushing yards in OT win•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Totals 76 yards•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Gritty performance in Week 4 loss•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Not on injury report•
-
Bears' Jordan Howard: Runs all over Steelers in Week 3•
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...