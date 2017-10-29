Howard rushed for 102 yards on 23 carries and added 19 yards on three catches in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Saints.

Sunday was the fifth time in six games that Howard has had at least 20 touches. He had 19 in the other game. Howard started the season off slow, but has since topped 100 total yards in three of six games. He hasn't scored since Mitchell Trubisky took over at quarterback four weeks ago, but Trubisky's presence in the lineup remains a strong positive for Howard. Foxball, head coach John Fox's conservative brand of game-planning, helped Fox win a division title with Tim Tebow in Denver. Fox has to see that his team is 2-0 when throwing it fewer than 20 times a game and 1-5 otherwise. Look for Chicago to continue to base its offense on the legs of Howard.