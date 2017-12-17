Howard rushed 10 times for 37 yards while adding four receptions for an additional 26 yards in Saturday's 20-10 loss to the Lions.

Howard had an outstanding matchup on paper, but the Bears fell behind in this one early, and the game script completely went away from him being utilized heavily in the rushing attack. He also had lost opportunities for a better performance when a pair of long gains were called back by penalties, keeping him from ending the evening with almost 100 yards of offense. He's been held to 38 or fewer rushing yards in three of his last four games, and he's failed to reach four yards per carry in five of his last games. Overall, despite his tremendous upside, he's also had plenty of weeks in which he's hurt fantasy owners with poor performances.