Bears' Jordan Howard: Quiet in playoff loss
Howard rushed 10 times for 35 yards in the Bears' 16-15 playoff loss to the Eagles.
Aside from a 12-yard run at the end of the first half in which the Eagles were in a dime defense, he was largely ineffective on the ground, and with the Bears not running any plays near the Eagles' goal line, he didn't see any scoring chances. In a season in which he ran for 935 yards and nine touchdowns along with 145 receiving yards, he only surpassed 81 rushing yards twice and was often dependent upon finding the end zone to be a useful fantasy performer. He'll enter the last year of his rookie deal, and he should retain his role as the early-down hammer for the Bears, and his fantasy value should be similar to what it was in 2018.
