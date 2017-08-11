Play

Howard rushed three times for four yards Thursday against the Broncos.

Although Howard started the game, Tarik Cohen did take a first-team snap before Howard was finished for the evening. There's nothing relevant that can be taken from Howard's performance, but should Cohen continue to be mixed in with the first-string offense over the next two preseason games, it's possible that Howard could see fewer carries than previously expected.

