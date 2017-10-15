Howard rushed 36 times for 167 yards and caught his lone target for nine more in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win at Baltimore.

Howard was the beneficiary of a run-heavy game plan that featured 54 plays on the ground and 17 passes. Chicago's desire to protect rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky should continue to result in heavy volume for Howard as long as the Bears are able to keep themselves within striking distance of the opposition. After battling a shoulder injury and watching Tarik Cohen siphon off carries early in the season, Howard has reestablished himself as the unquestioned lead back in Chicago.