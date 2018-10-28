Bears' Jordan Howard: Records 81 yards, touchdown
Howard rushed 22 times for 81 yards and a touchdown while failing to catch his lone target in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Jets.
Howard exceeded the 15-carry mark for just the second time this season, as Chicago pounded the ball after grabbing an early lead. He's still averaging a pedestrian 3.5 yards per carry, but Howard should remain a solid source of production as long as the Bears are playing winning football. That's likely to be the case in Week 9 against the Bills.
