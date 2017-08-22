Howard (eye) was at Monday's practice, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

While the extent of his participation is unclear, Howard's quick return to practice in some capacity supports the belief that his eye injury isn't a major concern. He suffered a corneal abrasion during Friday's practice and was held out of Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals. In Howard's absence, Tarik Cohen strengthened his case to serve as the top backup when he gained 77 yards on 11 carries. The pint-sized rookie could challenge Howard for regular passing-down work, as he had at least 25 receptions in each of his last three seasons at North Carolina A&T.