Howard rushed 23 times for 147 yards (6.4 per tote) and two touchdowns during Sunday's 33-7 win over Cincinnati.

This was the fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season for the sophomore, and the two scores up him to seven. After running for just 44 yards on 20 carries over the past two weeks, this outburst was a welcomed showing from Howard. Unfortunately, he projects to remain a volatile fantasy asset because the Chicago offense lacks game-breaking talent in the receiving corps, and rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky is still extremely raw. However, Howard's upside was certainly on full display Sunday, and his hefty workload shouldn't be overlooked.